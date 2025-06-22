Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $596.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $576.75 and a 200 day moving average of $582.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

