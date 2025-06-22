Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.14 and traded as high as C$22.63. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$22.28, with a volume of 1,142 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Stock Up 0.1%

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$614.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.