Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.14 and traded as high as C$22.63. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$22.28, with a volume of 1,142 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Stock Up 0.1%
Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pollard Banknote
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.