Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and traded as high as $84.54. Orient Overseas International shares last traded at $84.54, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

Orient Overseas International Stock Up 2.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18.

Get Orient Overseas International alerts:

Orient Overseas International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $6.5721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.58%. This is an increase from Orient Overseas International’s previous dividend of $3.08.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.