Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $364,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 183,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,664.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $710.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

