Madison Wealth Partners Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $94.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

