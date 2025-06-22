Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 7,802 Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 0.72% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

BALI opened at $29.13 on Friday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

