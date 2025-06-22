iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 143,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $90.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

