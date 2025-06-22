iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Cut by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after buying an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.