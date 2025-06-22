Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 886 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 708,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,593,000 after purchasing an additional 83,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

