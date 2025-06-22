HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.57 Thousand

HI (HI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. HI has a market capitalization of $244.14 thousand and $100.57 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00002755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002024 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00009939 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $83,527.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.