Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.56 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 26.85 ($0.36). Ground Rents Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 26.85 ($0.36), with a volume of 10,562 shares trading hands.

Ground Rents Income Fund Stock Down 3.9%

The firm has a market cap of £24.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.71.

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX (6.30) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ground Rents Income Fund had a negative net margin of 413.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

About Ground Rents Income Fund

The Company has been established to provide secure long-term performance through investment in long dated UK ground rents, which have historically had little correlation to traditional property asset classes and have seen their value remain consistent regardless of the underlying state of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.