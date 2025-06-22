Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Lessened by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gentex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $517,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,912 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,516,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after acquiring an additional 86,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,816 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,415,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,598,000 after acquiring an additional 356,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gentex by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $135,824.93. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Gentex Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W cut Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

