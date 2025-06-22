Fuel Network (FUEL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.88 Million

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Fuel Network has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and $2.16 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuel Network has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fuel Network Profile

Fuel Network’s launch date was December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,115,360,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,175,270,854 tokens. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network.

Fuel Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,115,607,529.90959534 with 5,173,233,823.95438788 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.0077449 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,049,995.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

