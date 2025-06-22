Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.1% increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FRHLF opened at $9.62 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

