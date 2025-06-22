Ewa LLC Buys 2,679 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ewa LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

