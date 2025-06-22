Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.