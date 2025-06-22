Contrasting Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) & Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Astrana Health and Ontrak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ontrak 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Astrana Health presently has a consensus price target of $53.29, indicating a potential upside of 122.02%. Ontrak has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,160.87%. Given Ontrak’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Astrana Health.

This table compares Astrana Health and Ontrak”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $2.25 billion 0.60 $43.15 million $0.72 33.33 Ontrak $10.85 million 0.54 -$25.49 million ($15.81) -0.09

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak. Ontrak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 1.56% 4.90% 2.68% Ontrak -274.20% -269.88% -128.35%

Volatility and Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Ontrak on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. Ontrak, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

