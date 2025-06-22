Consolidated Investment Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $3,213,780 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $547.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $567.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.77. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $623.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

