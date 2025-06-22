China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $8.50 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

