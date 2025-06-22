China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY opened at $8.50 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
