CARV (CARV) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

CARV (CARV) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. CARV has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and $17.97 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CARV token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CARV has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,305.72 or 0.99640834 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101,764.92 or 0.99114125 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About CARV

CARV was first traded on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 tokens. The official website for CARV is carv.io. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 293,436,095.82 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.2360094 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $17,863,359.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

