Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 38,896 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,896 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $40,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $260.27 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

