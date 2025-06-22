Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 68,142 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,142 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $175,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0%

GLD stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.21. The company has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $212.12 and a twelve month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

