Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,108 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.