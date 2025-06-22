Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

