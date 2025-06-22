Analyzing California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Standard Chartered”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get California International Bank N.A. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. $5.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Standard Chartered $41.04 billion 0.93 $4.05 billion $1.47 10.59

Profitability

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Standard Chartered 10.44% 9.52% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for California International Bank, N.A. and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Standard Chartered 0 1 0 1 3.00

Risk & Volatility

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Chartered beats California International Bank, N.A. on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and export financing; debt capital markets and leveraged financing; financing and securities services; sales and structuring; macro, commodities, and credit trading; and market research services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. It serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small to medium-sized businesses, and individuals. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for California International Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California International Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.