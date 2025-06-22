4,181 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DSI stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $115.78.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

