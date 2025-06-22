1858 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 546 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.0% of 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3%

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.56.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

