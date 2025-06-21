S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $503.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

