Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,180,456.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $233,797.54. This represents a 90.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Payne purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,966,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,035. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,421,593 shares of company stock worth $133,064,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Compass Point began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $79.38.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

