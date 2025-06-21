Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 69,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 115,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$46.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

