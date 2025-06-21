Head-To-Head Comparison: Howmet Aerospace (HWM) vs. Its Peers

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Howmet Aerospace to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howmet Aerospace 16.64% 27.25% 11.48% Howmet Aerospace Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Risk and Volatility

Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

90.5% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Howmet Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 39.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Howmet Aerospace has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Howmet Aerospace and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howmet Aerospace 0 4 13 0 2.76 Howmet Aerospace Competitors 392 2125 3294 119 2.53

Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $142.13, indicating a potential downside of 17.87%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Howmet Aerospace’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Howmet Aerospace has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Howmet Aerospace $7.43 billion $1.16 billion 56.37 Howmet Aerospace Competitors $18.79 billion $730.78 million 9.52

Howmet Aerospace’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Howmet Aerospace. Howmet Aerospace is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment offers airfoils and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines; and rotating and structural parts. The Fastening Systems segment produces aerospace fastening systems, as well as commercial transportation, industrial, and other fasteners; and latches, bearings, fluid fittings, and installation tools. The Engineered Structures segment provides titanium ingots and mill products, aluminum and nickel forgings, and machined components and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications; and titanium forgings, extrusions, and forming and machining services for airframe, wing, aero-engine, and landing gear components. The Forged Wheels segment offers forged aluminum wheels and related products for heavy-duty trucks and commercial transportation markets. The company was formerly known as Arconic Inc. Howmet Aerospace Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

