Head to Head Analysis: Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) & GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrofarm Holdings Group -38.77% -24.85% -13.26% GrowGeneration -28.33% -32.51% -22.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrofarm Holdings Group $190.29 million 0.09 -$66.72 million ($14.92) -0.25 GrowGeneration $188.87 million 0.35 -$49.51 million ($0.84) -1.32

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and GrowGeneration”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GrowGeneration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hydrofarm Holdings Group. GrowGeneration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hydrofarm Holdings Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and GrowGeneration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 GrowGeneration 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.17%. GrowGeneration has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 113.96%. Given GrowGeneration’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GrowGeneration is more favorable than Hydrofarm Holdings Group.

Risk and Volatility

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowGeneration has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GrowGeneration beats Hydrofarm Holdings Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment. It is also involved in the distribution of CEA equipment and supplies comprising nutrients and fertilizers; grow light systems; horticulture benches and racking systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; and various growing media typically made from soil, peat, rock wool or coconut fiber, and others. The company offers its products to specialty hydroponic retailers, commercial resellers and greenhouse builders, garden centers, hardware stores, and e-commerce retailers under the Active Air, Active Aqua, Aurora Peat Products, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Gaia Green, Grotek, Innovative Growers Equipment, Mad Farmer, Phantom, PHOTOBIO, Procision, Roots Organics, Soul, and SunBlaster brands. It serves its products through a range of commercial and home gardening equipment and supplies retailers. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products. It operates a chain of stores in California, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Montana, New York, Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, Arizona, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Mexico, as well as growgeneration.com, an online superstore for cultivators, a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and benching, racking, and storage solutions and MMI. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

