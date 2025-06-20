YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3265 per share on Monday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a 7.5% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15.

About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

