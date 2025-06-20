YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3265 per share on Monday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a 7.5% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
