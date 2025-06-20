Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

