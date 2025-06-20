Vanderbilt University Has $1.49 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Vanderbilt University decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,262 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE EQR opened at $68.80 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.73%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

