Vandana Mehta-Krantz Sells 56,611 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz sold 56,611 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,328,660.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 752,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,663,381.18. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grindr Stock Performance

GRND opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.31. Grindr Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Get Grindr alerts:

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 219.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. On average, analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grindr by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 1,277.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grindr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRND

Grindr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.