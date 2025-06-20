Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 17.4% – Here’s Why

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.14 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.68 ($0.24). Approximately 106,867,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,008% from the average daily volume of 9,644,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.40 ($0.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 14 ($0.19) to GBX 16 ($0.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tullow Oil

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £337.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,892.54). Insiders have purchased a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $5,900,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Further Reading

