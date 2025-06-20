True Link Financial Advisors LLC Takes $221,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.