True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $28.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 573,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $28,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

