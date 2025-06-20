Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.67.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

