Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,018,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.74%.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

