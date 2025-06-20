Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0869 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a 3.1% increase from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $17.45 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Spin Master in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.