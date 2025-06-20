Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Posts Earnings Results

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.41 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Speedy Hire had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.64%.
Speedy Hire Price Performance
Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.30 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.49. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 17.62 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Speedy Hire
