Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Posts Earnings Results

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.41 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Speedy Hire had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.30 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.49. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 17.62 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 41 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

