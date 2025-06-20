SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 192.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $554.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.