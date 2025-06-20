Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 52,235 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,235 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $28,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 841,951 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,213,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,125,000 after acquiring an additional 683,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $17,613,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,088,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after buying an additional 567,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BWS Financial cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

