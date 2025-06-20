Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 45,724 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,724 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources accounts for about 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,509.60. The trade was a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 2.3%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE CNX opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66.

CNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

