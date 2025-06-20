River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.42.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

