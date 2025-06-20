Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 27,700 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RKUNY shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Rakuten to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Rakuten to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Rakuten Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rakuten, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rakuten

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

