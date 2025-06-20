PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6765 per share on Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 15.4% increase from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.59.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Stock Performance

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Company Profile

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. The company is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

