Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,142 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of WillScot by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,906.96. The trade was a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 288.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WillScot from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

